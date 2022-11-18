Lattimore (abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Lattimore will miss his sixth game in a row due to an abdomen injury that kept him sidelined for each practice Week 11. The cornerback will now look to work his way back into practice before New Orleans' next contest against the 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 27. With Lattimore sidelined, Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor and Chris Harris will continue to serve as the Saints' top three cornerbacks against the Rams.