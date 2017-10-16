Play

Lattimore recorded five tackles (one solo) and returned an interception for a touchdown in Sunday's win against the Lions.

Lattimore's fourth quarter pick, which he took 27-yards to the house, was the first interception of his young career. The prized rookie cornerback has only appeared in four games -- he missed the Saints Week 3 tilt due to a concussion -- but he now has 21 total tackles on the season, making him at least an interesting defensive back option in deeper IDP leagues.

