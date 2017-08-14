Play

Lattimore (knee) returned to practice Monday, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.

Lattimore missed over a week with a "tweaked" knee and wasn't able to suit up for the Saints' preseason opener last Thursday against the Browns. Fortunately, this injury now appears to be a thing of the past, so he should be available to play in the team's second preseason game Sunday against the Chargers.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories