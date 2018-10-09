Lattimore has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Redskins with a concussion, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

We'll have to wait for this week's practice report to decipher the severity of the head injury. For the time being, Justin Hardee has already stepped in and tallied an interception during Lattimore's absence. Hardee and P.J. Williams seems to be the likely candidates to fill the void during Lattimore's rehab process.