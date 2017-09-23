Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Ruled out for Week 3
Lattimore (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Lattimore did not practice this week and remains in the league's concussion protocol after sustaining the concussion against the Patriots on Sunday. Ken Crawley and De'Vante Harris should see expanded roles with Sterling Moore (chest) also ruled out.
