Lattimore (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's contest against the Falcons.

Lattimore sustained a high-ankle sprain in Week 10 against the Vikings. Despite the Week 11 bye, he wasn't able to participate in any practice leading up to Sunday's contest and will not suit up. In Lattimore's absence, Alontae Taylor should step in as the starting cornerback alongside Paulson Adebo, while Isaac Yiadom and Cameron Dantzler are candidates to fill in for the slot corner position.