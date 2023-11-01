Lattimore recorded nine solo tackles and a pass deflection in Sunday's 38-27 win over the Colts.
Lattimore was very active in Week 8, registering a season-high nine stops in the victory. Although he's only snagged one interception this year, the cornerback has now added 41 tackles and eight pass deflections over the first eight contests of 2023.
