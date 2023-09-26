Lattimore registered seven tackles (four solo) and a defensed pass Sunday in a Week 3 loss to Green Bay.

Lattimore finished second on the team in tackles in the loss, tallying a season-high seven stops. He's been on the field for nearly every defensive snap for the Saints this season despite dealing with a knee injury during training camp. Lattimore has posted 14 tackles (nine solo) and six pass defenses, including an interception, through three contests.