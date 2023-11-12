The Saints believe that Lattimore sustained a sprained ankle in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lattimore was carted off to the locker room after initially getting looked at in the medical tent. The MRI on Monday will provide more clarity on the severity of the sprain. If it's a minor sprain, Lattimore will have the benefit of a Week 11 bye to rest and recover and would aim to be available for Week 12 against the Falcons on Nov. 26.