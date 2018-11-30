Lattimore had 10 tackles (nine solo), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Thursday's 13-10 loss at Dallas.

It's the first time in Lattimore's career he's reached double-digit tackles and represents almost 25 percent of his season total as he has 44 tackles (36 solo) through 12 games. The 22-year-old was able to force and then recover the fumble off Amari Cooper in the second quarter, though the Saints were unable to capitalize on their subsequent goal-line opportunity.

