Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Sets career high in tackles
Lattimore had 10 tackles (nine solo), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Thursday's 13-10 loss at Dallas.
It's the first time in Lattimore's career he's reached double-digit tackles and represents almost 25 percent of his season total as he has 44 tackles (36 solo) through 12 games. The 22-year-old was able to force and then recover the fumble off Amari Cooper in the second quarter, though the Saints were unable to capitalize on their subsequent goal-line opportunity.
