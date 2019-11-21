Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Sits out again Thursday
Lattimore (hamstring) did not practice Thursday.
Lattimore has yet to be seen on the practice field this week, and he likely needs to get at least limited work in Friday in order to be active for Sunday's game against Carolina. If the 23-year-old is forced to sit out, it would make Panthers receivers D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel all the more appealing fantasy plays.
