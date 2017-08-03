Lattimore sat out practice Thursday due to what head coach Sean Payton described as a "tweaked knee," Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Lattimore's injury remains relatively vague but it's clear now that it's in fact a knee ailment. It doesn't appear as though the issue is longterm at this point, though it is worth keeping track of going forward. As long as Lattimore is sidelined, look for P.J. Williams and Taveze Calhoun to see some reps with the first-team defense.