Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Sits out Thursday's practice
Lattimore sat out practice Thursday due to what head coach Sean Payton described as a "tweaked knee," Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Lattimore's injury remains relatively vague but it's clear now that it's in fact a knee ailment. It doesn't appear as though the issue is longterm at this point, though it is worth keeping track of going forward. As long as Lattimore is sidelined, look for P.J. Williams and Taveze Calhoun to see some reps with the first-team defense.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...