Lattimore was forced to exit with an abdomen injury during Sunday's win over the Seahawks, and the exact nature and severity of this injury are still unclear. However, this issue was significant enough to keep him from suiting up for the first practice of Week 6, leaving his status for this Sunday's game versus Cincinnati up in the air. Lattimore has tallied 15 tackles and two passes defended while playing nearly every defensive snap this season. The cornerback's potential absence could leave New Orleans' secondary severely under-manned, as fellow starting cornerback Paulson Adebo is also dealing with a knee injury.