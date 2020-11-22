Lattimore (abdomen) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
The 24-year-old was originally considered questionable, though Dianna Russini of ESPN reported earlier Sunday he wasn't expected to play. Patrick Robinson could step into the starting role in Lattimore's absence.
More News
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Unlikely to go Sunday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Status uncertain for Sunday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Practices with limitations•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Spotted without helmet after injury•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: First interception of season•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Team-high six tackles•