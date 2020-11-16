Lattimore (oblique) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.
Lattimore was spotted on the sideline without a helmet or gloves on, per John Hendrix of SI.com, so his return seems unlikely. Patrick Robinson took over for Lattimore at cornerback.
