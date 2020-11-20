Lattimore (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Falcons, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Lattimore was limited in practice all week and is trending toward being a game-time decision. It'd be a major loss if he was unable to play Sunday against the Falcons, as Calvin Ridley (foot) and Julio Jones are both coming to town. Patrick Robinson likely would start in place of Lattimore if he's unable to play.