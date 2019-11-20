Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Still not practicing
Lattimore (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Lattimore hasn't practiced since sustaining a Week 10 hamstring injury, so his status for Sunday's game against the Panthers is unfavorable. The Saints' secondary would take a major hit without Lattimore in the fold, affording P.J. Williams and Patrick Robinson increased roles.
