Lattimore (abdomen) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Lattimore will miss yet another contest due to an abdomen injury. The star cornerback hasn't played since Week 5, but he's been practicing in a limited fashion since Week 13, suggesting he's getting closer to a return. Alontae Taylor and Paulson Adebo will once again draw starts at the outside cornerback spots during Sunday's divisional matchup against Atlanta.
More News
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Won't play Monday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Unlikely to play at Tampa Bay•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Questionable for Monday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Limited in practice again•