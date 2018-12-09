Lattimore racked up five tackles (five solo), one forced fumble and one interception in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.

The 2017 first-round pick was all over the field Sunday, recording his second interception this season and he forced Tampa Bay wideout Chris Godwin to fumble. Though the interception was on the last play of the game and the fumble was recovered by the Buccaneers, it was another strong performance for Lattimore on Sunday.