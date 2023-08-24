Lattimore's knee has nothing structurally wrong with it, according to head coach Dennis Allen, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Lattimore appears to be dealing with swelling and Terrell notes that they've been treating the injury with medication. The Ohio State product did practice Wednesday but was limited to individual work. As of now, there doesn't seem to be any reason to believe the team's star corner won't suit up Week 1 against the Titans.
