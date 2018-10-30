Lattimore recorded three tackles (two solo), two passes defensed and a fumble recovery across 70 defensive reps in Sunday's win over the Vikings.

Lattimore recovered an Adam Thielen fumble in Viking territory just before halftime, setting up an Alvin Kamara touchdown -- giving the Saints a lead they would never surrender. Alongside Eli Apple, Lattimore played in 96 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday.

