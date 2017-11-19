Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Suffers ankle injury
Lattimore sustained an ankle injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Redskins, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.
Lattimore would represent a huge loss for the Saints defense should he be unable to return. New Orleans is already without safety Kenny Vaccaro (groin), and De'Vante Harris and P.J. Williams will see increased workloads if Lattimore remains out.
