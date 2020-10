Lattimore racked up six tackles (four solo) in the Saints' 27-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Lattimore tied for team lead in tackles Sunday, and he's now recorded at least that many tackles in three straight contests. Lattimore has struggled this season, failing to record a turnover and recording just one pass defended while giving up solid production to opposing wideouts. He'll look to improve in Week 8 against the Bears.