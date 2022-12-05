Lattimore (abdomen) isn't expected to be active Monday at the Buccaneers, Sara Walsh of NFL Network reports.
Lattimore is slated to miss his eighth consecutive game recovering from a lacerated kidney, despite practicing during the week leading up to Monday night. In lieu of the four-time Pro Bowler, rookie second-rounder Alontae Taylor is in line to see an expanded role against Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
