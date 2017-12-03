Lattimore (ankle) isn't expected to suit up Sunday against the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

On the heels of a limited/DNP/limited practice regimen this week, Lattimore was in line to return from a one-game absence, but a pregame workout didn't go as planned. After attempting to gauge the health of his ankle, the Saints training staff had a discussion with the rookie cornerback, per Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, and will likely wait another week. In Lattimore's place, expect De'Vante Harris to earn another start opposite P.J. Williams.