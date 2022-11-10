Lattimore (abdomen) was listed as a non-participant for the second straight practice Thursday, leaving him doubtful to play against the Steelers on Sunday, Terrin Waack of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Lattimore will likely miss his fifth game in a row due to a kidney and rib injury suffered against Seattle in Week 5. The 26-year-old has been one of the Saints' best defenders since being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, recording double-digit pass breakups and at least 52 tackles in each of his first five seasons. Expect Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor and Chris Harris to continue serving as New Orleans' top three cornerbacks so long as Lattimore remains sidelined.