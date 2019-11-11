Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Week-to-week with hamstring strain
Lattimore is considered week-to-week after suffering a hamstring strain in Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
New Orleans already got a glimpse of what its secondary looked like minus its top cover corner when Falcons wideout Julio Jones hauled in a 54-yard reception to set up a field goal shortly after Lattimore exited in the second quarter. Coach Sean Payton should provide an update on Lattimore's condition in the coming days, but the 23-year-old looks unlikely to make it back in time for the Saints' Week 11 matchup with the Buccaneers.
