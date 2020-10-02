Lattimore (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Detroit, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Detroit's passing attack could be primed for a big day against a depleted Saints secondary that will be without both Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins (shoulder) at the cornerback position. Lattimore failed to practice Thursday or Friday after getting a limited session in Wednesday, and he'll now set his sights on getting healthy in time to face the Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 5.