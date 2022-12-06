Lattimore (abdomen) is inactive Monday against the Buccaneers.
Lattimore will miss an eighth consecutive game, as he continues to recover from a lacerated kidney, despite returning to practice this week. With the team on a bye for Week 14, it's possible the Saints are choosing to exercise caution here, and he'll return Week 15 against the Falcons.
