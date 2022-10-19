Lattimore (abdomen) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against Arizona, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Lattimore will miss a second straight game due to an abdomen issue. Paulson Adebo (knee) stepped up as the Saints' No. 1 cornerback in Lattimore's absence during Week 6, and while he's been limited at practices ahead of Week 7, he'll likely suit up after going through the same routine last week. If Adebo is healthy, Bradley Roby will likely operate as the No. 2 corner in Lattimore's absence.