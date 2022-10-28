Lattimore (abdomen) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus the Raiders.
Lattimore will miss his third consecutive game with an abdomen injury he sustained Week 5 versus Seattle. With Paulson Adebo (knee) also listed as questionable, rookie second-rounder Alontae Taylor could be in for another massive snap share in Week 8.
