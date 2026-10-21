Emerson recorded seven solo tackles and four passes defensed, including two interceptions, during Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants.

Emerson was all over the field in Week 6, finishing second on the team in tackles behind linebacker Pete Werner (11). The cornerback was thrust into a more prominent role in the secondary after Kool-Aid McKinstry was forced out of the game with a migraine, and Emerson definitely didn't disappoint. He was able to reel in a pair of interceptions, picking off Jameis Winston in the third quarter before jumping in front of a pass from J.J. McCarthy one quarter later.