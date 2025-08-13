Pline (upper body) reverted to injured reserve with the Saints on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pline left Sunday's 27-13 preseason loss to the Chargers a little worse for wear, sustaining an undisclosed upper body injury in the contest. The injury will now cause the tight end to miss the entirety of the 2025 campaign while on injured reserve, unless he's able to reach an injury settlement with New Orleans.