Tipton (illness) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Tipton was a new addition to Thursday's injury report. The wide receiver should be able to practice Friday, and even if he is unable to, he will likely be ready to suit up for Sunday as long as his immune system takes care of business in a timely fashion. If Tipton cannot play for any reason, Dante Pettis and Kevin Austin may see an expanded role in the Saints' offense.