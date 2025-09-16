Tipton suited up but did not play during Sunday's 26-21 loss to the 49ers.

The 2024 undrafted wideout served as New Orleans' fifth wideout once again, while 2023 sixth-round pick Trey Palmer was a healthy scratch for the second week in a row. Tipton also played zero offensive snaps in the regular-season opener, when he only saw the field for two snaps on special teams. The Saints traded for 2024 second-round pick Ja'Lynn Polk from the Patriots on Saturday, though he won't play for the team this season after undergoing shoulder surgery in August. Tipton likely won't have any opportunities as a pass-catcher this season unless Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Brandin Cooks or Devaughn Vele misses time with injury.