Tipton hauled in one of two targets for four yards during Saturday's 28-19 preseason loss to the Broncos.

Tipton's preseason campaign went out on a quiet note after he stood out with 154 receiving yards, including two long touchdown catches, across the first two exhibitions. The 2024 undrafted rookie looked like he might push for the No. 4 wide-receiver spot behind starters Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks, but his odds took a big hit when the Saints traded for wideout Devaughn Vele from Denver on Wednesday. Tipton will now hope that his early preseason performances earned him a spot on the final 53-man roster, though Cedrick Wilson, Kevin Austin and Dante Pettis are candidates to finish above him.