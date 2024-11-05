Tipton hauled in zero of three targets during Sunday's 23-22 loss against Carolina.

Tipton played over 75 percent of offensive snaps for the third game in a row, and he was the only Saints wideout to play over 50 percent of these snaps. But, he still logged a paltry three targets despite an early exit for Saints' No. 1 wideout Chris Olave, who sustained a concussion in the first quarter. Instead, running back Alvin Kamara and do-it-all tight end Taysom Hill led the team in targets with nine and five, respectively. Tipton tallied a season-high nine targets when Olave was ruled out ahead of the Week 7 loss to Denver. It stands to reason that Tipton could be featured more if Olave is once again ruled out ahead of next Sunday's game versus the Falcons.