Tipton (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Tipton was active for the Saints' first 10 games of the regular season, but the 24-year-old wide receiver will be a healthy scratch for a third straight game. His next opportunity to play will be Week 15 against Washington on Sunday, Dec. 15.
