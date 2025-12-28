Tipton (groin) is listed as inactive Sunday in Tennessee.

Tipton was listed as limited on all three of the Saints' Week 17 practice reports due to a groin injury, and while he went into the weekend with a questionable designation, he isn't healthy enough to suit up. With Tipton sidelined for the first time since Week 2, Kevin Austin, Dante Pettis and Ronnie Bell will be the team's available WR options Sunday behind No. 1 Chris Olave. Tipton's next chance for game action is Week 18 in Atlanta.