Tipton (groin) was a limited participant in New Orleans' practice Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports.

Tipton popped up on the injury report Wednesday after producing his best performance of the season during last week's win over the Jets, catching four passes for 29 yards. If the 25-year-old is unable to play Sunday versus the Titans, Chis Olave, Kevin Austin and Dante Pettis would be left as the only healthy receivers on the active roster.