Tipton totaled four receptions (on five targets) for 29 yards during Sunday's 29-6 victory versus the Jets.

Tipton stepped up as the Saints' WR2 with Devaughn Vele (shoulder) on IR. No. 1 receiver Chris Olave still outpaced the team's receiving corps by a significant margin with 10 receptions on 16 targets, and tight end Juwan Johnson was the true No. 2 receiving option with eight catches on nine targets. Quarterback Tyler Shough also had a massive performance with 308 passing yards on 49 attempts, which he's unlikely to repeat moving forward. Tipton's production should remain capped if he continues filling in as one of New Orleans' starting wideouts for the final two games of the regular season. The team will next play the Titans on Sunday, Dec. 28.