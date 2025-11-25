Tipton recorded three receptions (on four targets) for 22 yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss versus the Falcons.

Tipton logged season highs across the board, recording twice as many targets as he did over his nine appearances. The Saints sent away No. 2 wideout Rashid Shaheed at the trade deadline before waiving veteran Brandin Cooks on Saturday. This moved Tipton to the WR3 spot behind Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele, as these two logged 13 and seven targets, respectively. The Saints' struggling passing offense probably cannot support consistent production for a No. 3 wideout, so Tipton's fantasy value will still be extremely limited. The second-year wideout will likely see similar usage in New Orleans' Week 13 matchup against Miami on Sunday, Nov. 30.