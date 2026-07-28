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Saints' Mason Tipton: Moves to active/PUP list

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Saints placed Tipton (groin) on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Tipton suffered a groin injury in January and is likely still suffering from the same issue. The kick and punt returner does not have a return timeline at this point, so it is unclear if he will be able to participate in training camp. If the wide receiver cannot return soon, other skill-position players will have the chance to make their case as better depth players capable of producing on special teams, and Tipton may lose his roster spot.

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