Tipton (groin) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Tipton has been listed as a limited participant on all three of New Orleans' practice reports for Week 17. With Chris Olave (back) also considered questionable to play Sunday after having been added to the injury report Friday, Tipton could have a chance to handle an expanded role on offense alongside Kevin Austin if he's cleared to suit up versus Tennessee. That said, Olave has played through his back issue with regularity since roughly Week 13.