Tipton caught six of eight targets for 100 yards during Sunday's 17-17 preseason tie against Jacksonville.

Tipton led the Saints in receiving yards during his second straight standout performance during preseason play. The second-year undrafted wideout hauled in a 45-yard deep pass from Spencer Rattler just one week after collecting a similar 54-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Shough in the preseason opener against the Chargers. Tipton is competing to make the final 53-man roster for the second year in a row, so his continued ability to show up in the deep passing game should go a long way in securing him a spot, if not a larger role, heading into this regular season.