Tipton (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice Thursday and Friday, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

With Devaughn Vele (shoulder) recently placed on injured reserve, Tipton has a chance to step up as the Saints' No. 2 WR over the final three weeks of the season. If he can't play Sunday, the Saints will turn to Dante Pettis and Kevin Austin -- both of whom figure to have roles even if Tipton is active.