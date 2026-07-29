Saints' Mason Tipton: Recovering from tibia surgery

Coach Kellen Moore said Wednesday that Tipton is still recovering from offseason tibia surgery, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

It was initially believed Tipton was still recovering from the groin injury that landed him on injured reserve ahead of last season's Week 18 regular-season finale, but he evidently required surgery on his tibia and is working his way back from that procedure. Tipton has 25 catches for 175 scoreless yards on 43 targets across 25 career regular-season contests and is competing for his place in the Saints' wideout pecking order.