Tipton logged one reception (three targets) for 54 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 27-13 preseason loss to the Chargers.

Tipton was on the receiving end of New Orleans' biggest highlight play Sunday, breaking wide open deep before catching a pass in stride from quarterback Tyler Shough for a 54-yard touchdown in the third quarter. This was the second-year wideout's first target of the game, and he finished in a four-way tie for the fourth-most targets on the team Sunday. Tipton was one of the standout players from last year's preseason for the Saints, and he appeared in 11 regular-season games during his rookie season. He'll be competing with Kevin Austin, Dante Pettis and others for the team's final wide receiver spot heading into the 2025 campaign.