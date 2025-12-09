Tipton totaled zero targets during Sunday's 24-20 victory over the Buccaneers.

Tipton has moved into the WR3 role since the Saints let go Brandin Cooks three weeks ago. The 25-year-old logged exactly three catches on four targets in each of the previous two games, but he did not show up on the stat sheet versus Tampa Bay other than a 54-yard return on the opening kickoff. Quarterback Tyler Shough fell well below his average number of passing attempts with just 20 in Week 14. However, Tipton's playing time also took a hit, falling to 45 percent of offensive snaps after playing 70-plus in each of the previous two contests. Tipton's limited role shouldn't warrant much, if any, attention from fantasy owners. New Orleans will next play versus the Panthers in Week 15.