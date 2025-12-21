Tipton (illness) is listed as active Sunday against the Jets.

Despite missing practice Thursday and Friday due to an illness and entering the weekend as questionable, Tipton will be available to the Saints offense in Week 16. Since the team's Week 11 bye, he's started three of the last four games -- the first nods of his nearly two years as a pro -- en route to 10 touches (seven of them catches) for 53 yards from scrimmage and no TDs.